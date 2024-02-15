Ambassador: Ukraine will not only buy, but also use Turkish fifth-generation KAAN fighters

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that official Kyiv wants to buy and use Turkish fifth-generation KAAN fighter jets, UNN reports.

"We will not only buy but also use it. We also know where to use it," Bondar said when asked by CNN Türk whether Ukraine would buy fifth-generation Kaan fighters in the future.

In addition, the ambassador emphasized that Ukrainian teams continue to work on the engine for Turkey's Kaan national combat aircraft. Ukrainian teams are working and competing for the Kaan project.

"This is not a new idea, the negotiations started before the war. We have several companies with different experience in engine design... there is a kind of consortium of Ukrainian companies that compete with other global and domestic manufacturers for this engine. But Ukraine has the experience and a good partner label, and we can quickly produce equipment with the characteristics that are very necessary for this aircraft. This development will also bring great added value to the Turkish side. Because having our own production using new technologies is a progress not only in strengthening security and defense, but also in the ability to compete in the markets. I believe that the Kaan can have the full potential to compete with the F35 and F22, and this is the story of the future. So, as we said, if we manage to make this a success story and prevent third-party influence both in the East and in the West, we will be one of the strongest in the region," Bondar summarized.

