Amazon invests 8 billion pounds in data centers in the UK

Amazon announces billion-dollar investment in the UK Amazon plans to invest 8 billion pounds in data centers in the UK over the next five years and says it will create thousands of jobs, writes the AP, reports UNN.

Details

It is the online services department of the Internet giant that will be responsible for the investment, which at today's exchange rate corresponds to 113 billion Norwegian kroner.

The money will be used to build, operate and maintain data centers. According to the company, it could contribute £14 billion to the British economy and “support” more than 14,000 jobs annually in the supply chain.

Amazon in Italy has been accused of tax fraud