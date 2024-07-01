Almost the entire Belgorod region has no power - rosmedia
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale power outage has occurred in the Belgorod region of Russia, with the largest cities of Belgorod and Stary Oskol left without electricity following reports of a drone attack on a substation.
Almost the entire Belgorod region, including the largest cities Belgorod and Stary Oskol, has no electricity. Traffic lights are not working in the region, and there are problems with the Internet. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.
Detail
The problems with the power supply were officially confirmed by the branch of Rosseti Center, Belgorodenergo. They admitted that in a number of districts of the Belgorod region and Belgorod "there are temporary interruptions in the supply of electricity to consumers. However, the Russians did not name the cause, only explained it as "external influence on the power facility.
Meanwhile, the ASTRA Telegram channel reports that the blackout was caused by a drone attack on a substation in the town of Stary Sokol. The two largest power substations in the Belgorod region are located there.
That night, locals reported hearing the sounds of drones and explosions in the area. It is noted that they tried to shoot down the drones with small arms, but to no avail.
Addendum
As noted in ASTRA, the capacity of the Stary Oskol substation is 1930 MVA. Both power facilities are part of the power delivery schemes of the Kursk and Novovoronezh NPPs and provide connection between the Kursk and Voronezh power systems.
Another substation, Metallurgical with a capacity of 3,650 MVA, is the largest in the Belgorod region and one of the largest in Europe.
Recall
On the night of July 1, explosions and a drone attack were reported in the Kursk region of Russia: more than 20 UAVs were allegedly heading for the city. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense claims to have shot down 36 drones over the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions.