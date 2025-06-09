$41.470.00
How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive
05:45 AM • 3488 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 26997 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 89847 views

June 7, 03:01 PM • 89847 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 131993 views

June 7, 02:43 PM • 131993 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 81600 views

June 7, 01:51 PM • 81600 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 100702 views

June 7, 12:58 PM • 100702 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 88120 views

June 7, 12:42 PM • 88120 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 58674 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 192616 views

June 7, 05:00 AM • 192616 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 115428 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Over the past day, 159 combat clashes were recorded, almost half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and carried out shelling.

Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

Almost half of the 159 at the front last day occurred in two directions - Pokrovsky and Kursk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 9, showing a map of hostilities on June 8, writes UNN.

In total, 159 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 83 air strikes, including dropping 142 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5661 shellings, 131 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3139 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three artillery systems, a command and observation post, a UAV control point and an electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

No combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction during the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and towards Cherveshchyna, Torske, Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our units near Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Vyimka during the day.

Six combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Bila Hora, Predtechyne and in the Kurdyumivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Dachne, Diliivka, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 47 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Andriivka and in the direction of Myrny, Mykolaivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Novopil, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance near Malinivka last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks towards Novoandriivka and Pavlivka.

Last day in the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes using 25 guided bombs, and also carried out 215 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

AFU: almost a thousand occupiers, 4 tanks and dozens of artillery systems eliminated per day09.06.25, 07:58 • 1436 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
