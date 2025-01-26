Almost half of Russian attacks took place in Pokrovsk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99809 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107891 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110799 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103706 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135159 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116991 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55797 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119301 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113941 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32857 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 83590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135159 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156723 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25943 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29185 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113941 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119301 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140193 views
Actual
Almost half of Russian attacks took place in Pokrovsk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Almost half of Russian attacks took place in Pokrovsk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104050 views

There were 153 combat engagements on the frontline, 70 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. Russians conducted 31 air strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and localities almost 4,000 times.

Since the beginning of the day, 153 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, including 70 assault and offensive actions in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As of 22:00 on January 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy had conducted 31 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 41 drones, almost 700 kamikaze strikes, and fired almost 4,000 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation by direction:

On the Kharkiv direction, four firefights with Russian invaders took place in the area of Vovchansk, three attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, one battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 11 times to force Ukrainian units out of their positions near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove, all attacks were repelled. Enemy aircraft launched anti-aircraft missiles at Kupyansk, Kucherivka and Petropavlivka.

Fifteen times the enemy attacked in the Liman sector, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Torske, one battle is ongoing.

The invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 21 times near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk sector, one firefight is still ongoing.

Over 200 attack UAVs destroyed in Oryol region of Russia - General Staff26.01.25, 19:39 • 51300 views

The enemy tried to break into the Ukrainian defense eight times in the Toretsk sector. The occupiers acted in the Toretsk area, all attacks were repelled. Konstantynivka, Katerynivka and Kleban-Byk came under enemy fire.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 70 assault and offensive actions.

Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlyne, Nadiyivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne. Six firefights continue

- the post says.

Three firefights continue in the Novopavlivka sector. On Sunday, Russians attempted to advance 11 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhivske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attempt to advance in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops. The enemy was not successful.

Ukrainian defense forces continue the operation in Kursk region. As of now, there have been 21 air strikes involving 29 combat aircraft and 395 artillery attacks, and Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven aggressor attacks.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saysthat Ukraine is maintaining a "buffer zone" in Kursk region to protect Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian troop advances.

Woman killed and four wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling26.01.25, 18:41 • 54426 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising