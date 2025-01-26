Almost half of Russian attacks took place in Pokrovsk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 153 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, including 70 assault and offensive actions in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As of 22:00 on January 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy had conducted 31 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 41 drones, almost 700 kamikaze strikes, and fired almost 4,000 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation by direction:

On the Kharkiv direction, four firefights with Russian invaders took place in the area of Vovchansk, three attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, one battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 11 times to force Ukrainian units out of their positions near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove, all attacks were repelled. Enemy aircraft launched anti-aircraft missiles at Kupyansk, Kucherivka and Petropavlivka.

Fifteen times the enemy attacked in the Liman sector, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Torske, one battle is ongoing.

The invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 21 times near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk sector, one firefight is still ongoing.

The enemy tried to break into the Ukrainian defense eight times in the Toretsk sector. The occupiers acted in the Toretsk area, all attacks were repelled. Konstantynivka, Katerynivka and Kleban-Byk came under enemy fire.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 70 assault and offensive actions.

Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlyne, Nadiyivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne. Six firefights continue - the post says.

Three firefights continue in the Novopavlivka sector. On Sunday, Russians attempted to advance 11 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhivske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attempt to advance in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops. The enemy was not successful.

Ukrainian defense forces continue the operation in Kursk region. As of now, there have been 21 air strikes involving 29 combat aircraft and 395 artillery attacks, and Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven aggressor attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saysthat Ukraine is maintaining a "buffer zone" in Kursk region to protect Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian troop advances.

