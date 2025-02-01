Zelensky says Ukraine is working to strengthen its air shield

Ukraine is working to attract more resources from partners to strengthen its air shield. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address, UNN reports.

"We are now working to attract more resources from our partners to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. Protection from shelling is an absolute priority. Much more needs to be done, but every partner in the world who helps us with this is a life saver," Zelensky said.

Russia fired more than 160 drones and missiles at Ukraine: 56 drones and some of cruise missiles were destroyed

According to him, this is what everyone in the world should be thinking about now: life, working together, putting pressure on the aggressor, and bringing real peace closer.

"Peace that Russia will not give. A peace that can only be achieved by pushing them. Let's push them!" - he summarized.

