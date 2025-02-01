Zelensky says Ukraine is working to strengthen its air shield

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43450 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76050 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104197 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131313 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103644 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100115 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29834 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114298 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108772 views
02:39 PM • 43450 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125915 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131313 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153788 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7994 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13861 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 108772 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114298 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139000 views
Zelensky says Ukraine is working to strengthen its air shield

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 138973 views

President Zelenskyy announced that he is working to attract additional resources to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Protection from shelling is an absolute priority.

Ukraine is working to attract more resources from partners to strengthen its air shield. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address, UNN reports.

"We are now working to attract more resources from our partners to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. Protection from shelling is an absolute priority. Much more needs to be done, but every partner in the world who helps us with this is a life saver," Zelensky said.

Russia fired more than 160 drones and missiles at Ukraine: 56 drones and some of cruise missiles were destroyed2/1/25, 3:23 PM • 31378 views

According to him, this is what everyone in the world should be thinking about now: life, working together, putting pressure on the aggressor, and bringing real peace closer.

"Peace that Russia will not give. A peace that can only be achieved by pushing them. Let's push them!" - he summarized.

Violation of sanctions should be treated as complicity in the war: Zelensky on supplying Russia with components for missiles and drones01.02.25, 20:25 • 42374 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising