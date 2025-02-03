Time to fight with your inner conflicts: horoscope for all zodiac signs for February 3 - 9

A rare astrological event that will occur this week will affect the spiritual development and psychological state. About what awaits us in the period from February 3 to 9, especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

This week and throughout February, an important event will be the rare astrological conjunction of Rahu and Neptune in Pisces, which occurs only once every 180 years. In this sign, Neptune is in its abode of maximum power and promotes powerful spiritual development, influencing our underlying psychological state. The conjunction with Rahu's developmental point, which points to our current goals, indicates the need to delve into inner issues - told the astrologer.

According to Ksenia Basilenko, during this period, previously accumulated psychological states will begin to come out of the subconscious. In many people it will manifest in the form of dissatisfaction, fears, worries and fatigue accumulated over the years. As the astrologer noted, everyone will solve their inner conflicts in their own way, and there are three main ways:

Lower Level: People immersed in grievances about life, fears and resentments may experience mental disorders, a tendency to abuse mind-dulling drugs or even narcotics. This condition can lead to a distorted perception of reality.

Medium: Those who work on themselves will be able to use this period to analyze their inner world. Psychology or spiritual knowledge will help them make significant progress that will stay with them for years to come.

Higher Level: People seeking deep spiritual development will be able to make significant strides in their faith and inner growth.

On a general level, the conjunction of Rahu and Neptune will intensify the issues of religion and spiritual search. People's desire to know God will increase, bringing religious themes to the forefront. Since Pisces and Neptune symbolize secrets, this will be an active time for secret services and behind-the-scenes political games, which will reach their peak. However, these processes will be covert in February, and their manifestation is expected in March - Basilenko states.

The influence of Venus

As the astrologer notes, the conjunction of Rahu and Neptune is also accompanied by the influence of Venus. Love and relationship issues will come to the forefront. Many people may meet their soul mate, and in existing relationships there may be either a strengthening of the connection or a breakup.

Throughout February and into mid-spring, Venus will remain in the center of attention because of its retrograde loop, which will begin in March and continue through mid-April. Beginning February 4, Venus will move from Pisces, where she has been exalted and promoting harmony in relationships, into Aries. In Aries, Venus will become more aggressive, which can lead to passions, conflicts and even breakups. During this period it is important to be careful with personal relationships - Basilenko cautions.

Aspects of Mars and Saturn

This week, retrograde Mars will form a harmonious aspect with Saturn. This will create conditions for the advancement of affairs, if you rely on clarity, prudence and detailed planning. In such a case, you can expect good results of your efforts, states the astrologer.

The influence of the moon

According to Basilenko, the Moon will make difficult aspects on February 4 and 5, which can lead to impulsive actions and outbursts of aggression. However, from Thursday until the end of the week, the Moon will move into more favorable aspects, promoting inner harmony and a sense of happiness. Over the weekend, the Moon will be in the sign of Cancer, so the astrologer recommends spending this time with family and friends to recharge with positive energy and strengthen relationships.

ARIES

This week will be very active and successful, where you will be able to realize all your plans. Teamwork will be important to achieve great results. The beginning of the week may be emotional, so try to avoid conflicts to avoid making mistakes. During the week, love issues will come to the forefront, but it is important not to give in to excessive passions and jealousy, especially in the second half of the week. Try to harmonize your relationships.

TAURUS

This week you will have to fully concentrate on achieving your goals and realizing your plans. Refuse to be stubborn and categorical, act together, relying on the support of the team and like-minded people. In the middle of the week you will be emotionally boosted, which will allow you to generate new ideas. Success awaits you in personal relationships.

GEMINI

Your authority will continue to grow and those around you will treat you with respect if you actively develop your ideas and make public statements. You will receive support from abroad or in working with foreigners. If you are abroad, this is a good time to get the right documents. Luck and pleasant vacations await you on the weekend.

CANCER

This is a very active period for you, which will bring positive results if you make maximum efforts. You can get the approval of the management and successfully deal with crisis situations. This time is suitable for material gains, finding investors and profitable investments.

LEO

For success this week, it is important to be diplomatic and consider the interests of others, avoiding excessive selfishness. Do not get into conflicts with management. You can get help in complicated matters and have a successful trip or travel.

VIRGO

Your active position will help you to realize everything you have planned faster, especially in the professional sphere. Actively deal with health issues: sports and proper nutrition. At the weekend, be sure to set aside time for rest and pleasant impressions.

LIBRA

There comes a period of recuperation and rest. Now it is best to replenish resources through creativity, pleasant communication and impressions. Communication with relatives and children will bring joy. Lonely Libra may meet their other half.

SCORPIO

This week will be devoted to domestic and family issues. You will be able to solve them efficiently and get good results, as your relatives now especially need your support. A vacation on a long trip will turn out to be successful. In relations with spouses, you should be cautious, avoid stubbornness and jealousy.

SAGITTARIANS

The week will be full of information and important meetings. Try to avoid conflicts and stubbornness. You will have time to establish many household affairs and successfully resolve acute issues. You will be lucky in love.

CAPRICORNS

This week you will have a great financial fortune. Start expanding your business, looking for new opportunities to earn money and new sources of income. Contacting specialists will help you solve important issues. Legal matters may also be resolved in your favor. Strong passions are possible in love, so be careful to avoid rupture of relationship.

AQUARIANS

Self-realization will be the key theme of this week. Explore new spheres and understand your desires, show yourself brightly. The week promises to be stable and successful, especially in the sphere of activity. The support of the team will be tangible. There may be tensions in relations with relatives, so avoid conflicts. In love, expect new interesting acquaintances.

PISCES

The week will be calm and suitable for inner work. Follow clear plans and complete tasks on time to get good results by the end of the week. Also, the week promises success in business, but be careful on roads. Avoid conflicts and tense situations in communication.