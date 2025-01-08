Almost a thousand new cases of tuberculosis recorded in Ukraine in a month

In December 2024, 998 new cases of tuberculosis were recorded in Ukraine. During the same period, 1196 patients were successfully cured of the disease. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CDC, in December 2024, 1290 people with tuberculosis (TB) were registered in Ukraine:

998 new cases of the disease;

236 patients with relapse;

56 - other (including people who have resumed treatment; patients with unknown history of previous treatment).

Of the total number, 216 people were reported to have drug-resistant tuberculosis.

In 1217 people with TB, the pulmonary form of the disease was detected, and 73 had extrapulmonary disease.

Out of the total number, 998 men and 292 women have tuberculosis.

189 patients were HIV-positive.

In December 2024, 1196 people were cured of tuberculosis.

