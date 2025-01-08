ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Almost a thousand new cases of tuberculosis recorded in Ukraine in a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

In December 2024, 1290 cases of tuberculosis were registered in Ukraine, including 998 new cases. During the same period, 1196 patients were completely cured of the disease.

In December 2024, 998 new cases of tuberculosis were recorded in Ukraine. During the same period, 1196 patients were successfully cured of the disease. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CDC, in December 2024, 1290 people with tuberculosis (TB) were registered in Ukraine: 

  • 998 new cases of the disease;
    • 236 patients with relapse;
      • 56 - other (including people who have resumed treatment; patients with unknown history of previous treatment).

        Of the total number, 216 people were reported to have drug-resistant tuberculosis.

        In 1217 people with TB, the pulmonary form of the disease was detected, and 73 had extrapulmonary disease.

        Out of the total number, 998 men and 292 women have tuberculosis.

        189 patients were HIV-positive.

        In December 2024, 1196 people were cured of tuberculosis.

