Almost 20 enemy drones heading for the capital destroyed - KCSA

On the night of August 26 and today , almost 20 enemy drones heading for Kyiv were detected and destroyed. The combat work was carried out on the outskirts of Kyiv, the KCSA reported, UNN reported.

The air raid in Kyiv today lasted 8 and a half hours in total. Update on UAV strikes - Up to a dozen enemy drones were destroyed overnight. And approximately the same number was destroyed during the daytime UAV attack. In total, almost 20 enemy drones were detected and destroyed as they were heading for the capital - KCSA said in a statement.

It is noted that combat operations were conducted on the outskirts of Kyiv. There was no damage in the city.

Recall

The wreckage of one of the last UAVs fell on the Kyiv-Obukhiv highway on the border of the capital's Holosiivskyi district. As a result, a car caught fire, and the driver was injured .