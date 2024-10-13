Almost 150 children evacuated from border communities in Sumy region over the past week - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past week, 535 people, including 143 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region, and a total of 36,804 people, including 6,469 children, have been evacuated. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
“Over the past week alone, 535 people, including 143 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of the region. According to the Department of Civil Protection of Sumy RSA, 36,804 people have been evacuated so far, including 6,469 children. All residents from 34 settlements within and outside the 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine with Russia have been evacuated,” the RMA said.
The administration emphasized that evacuation in Sumy region continues from 189 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region. Compulsory evacuation of children from 28 settlements of the Seredyna-Buda community of the Shostka district (except for the city of Seredyna-Buda) and from 24 settlements of the Velykopysarivska settlement territorial community continues.
Police in Sumy region evacuated 6 families with 12 children from the Krasnopil community due to constant shelling. In Sumy region, forced evacuations of children and parents from 90 settlements were announced.