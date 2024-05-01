Almost 100 servicemen took advantage of free dental prosthetics - Ministry of Health

Dental prosthetics proved to be a key need among military personnel and veterans, with 49% of respondents identifying it as a priority. In the month since the launch of the free dental prosthetics project, almost 100 military personnel have already benefited from this service.

This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov during a telethon, UNN reports .

The need for dental prosthetics is one of the top problems among military personnel and veterans. According to the survey, 49% of servicemen and women cite the need for dental prosthetics as a top priority. This project is already up and running, having been launched less than a month ago. As of last week, almost 100 servicemen have used the dental prosthetics service - Dubov noted.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the use of public funds for free dental prosthetics for veterans and combatants through medical institutions that are partners of the Health Service of Ukraine.