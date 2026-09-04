The investigation must establish all the circumstances — OPG on the possible involvement of one of its employees in working with call centers

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that it would provide the anti-corruption agencies with full assistance and all necessary information regarding the possible involvement of one of its employees in illegal activities related to the operation of fraudulent call centers. This was reported by the press service of the OPG, according to UNN.

Regarding the possible involvement of one of the employees of the Office of the Prosecutor General in illegal activities related to the operation of fraudulent call centers: all circumstances must be established by the investigation. The Office of the Prosecutor General will provide the anti-corruption agencies with full assistance and all necessary information within the framework of the law. This episode must receive an objective legal assessment in accordance with the procedure established by law - the statement said.

At the same time, the OPG emphasized that systematic efforts to combat fraudulent call centers are continuing.

Over the past 12 months, more than 1,050 searches have been conducted, and the operations of about 340 fraudulent call centers and more than 5,000 operator workstations have been shut down. Ukrainian prosecutors participated in the work of 37 international joint investigation teams coordinated by Eurojust and supported by Europol - the OPG added.

A total of 147 criminal proceedings are currently under investigation. More than 183 people have been notified of suspicion, while indictments against 93 people have been referred to court. The established amount of damages inflicted on victims amounts to tens of millions of hryvnias.

The employee of the Office of the Prosecutor General whose possible involvement in illegal activities is being investigated will be suspended from performing official duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

We remind you

In Ukraine, as part of a special operation, a criminal organization called "KhimProm" was exposed for creating a network of call centers for the drug trade.