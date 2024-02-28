$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Albania issues a postage stamp dedicated to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23912 views

Albania has issued a postage stamp in support of Ukraine titled "UKRAINE: Unchanging Beauty for Over 1500 Years".

Albania issues a postage stamp dedicated to Ukraine

The Albanian Post has issued a postage stamp entitled "UKRAINE: Unshakable beauty for over 1500 years" for the summit dedicated to Ukraine, which will be held today in the capital Tirana. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister of Albania Belinda Balluku, UNN reports.

"On this special day of the Ukraine summit, Albanian Post is issuing a postage stamp in support of the war to protect civilians with the theme 'UKRAINE: Enduring Beauty for over 1500 years," Albanian Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku wrote on Facebook.

The night before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Albanian capital Tirana

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Albania
Ukraine
