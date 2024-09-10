Airsoft grenade explodes at a stadium in Kyiv: police give details

An explosion occurred at a stadium in one of Kyiv's districts - a stun grenade went off. According to the capital's police, a 17-year-old teenager turned to doctors, UNN reports.

"The explosion at the stadium in the Solomyansky district of the capital was caused by a stun grenade. Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The investigative team of the territorial unit, explosives experts and medics are working at the scene," the statement said.

According to the police, a 17-year-old teenager who was at the stadium has now sought medical attention and has been diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. There were no other injuries.

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and identifying the person who used the explosive device. The issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.