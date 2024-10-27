Air strike on Kharkiv: the number of casualties increased to 4 people
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops conducted an air strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv using guided aerial bombs. The attack damaged apartment buildings and injured four people.
Tonight, enemy troops launched an air strike on a residential area of Kharkiv, causing civilian casualties. This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, according to UNN.
Details
According to preliminary data, the invaders used guided aerial bombs, which caused significant damage to the infrastructure.
The attack, which took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district, resulted in one hit to a construction site, which also damaged apartment buildings.
According to the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, four victims are currently known, including a 51-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman who were rushed to the hospital.
The investigative team of the KhRUP No. 3, together with forensic experts and explosives experts, is working at the scene. The police opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.
The information continues to be updated.
