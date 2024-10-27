Enemy shelling in Kharkiv: a civilian was injured
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv suffered a series of hostile attacks in three districts of the city. A private house was damaged and a woman was injured in Saltivsky district, information about other destructions is being clarified.
Terrorists fired on Kharkiv, injuring a person. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, the city suffered a series of hostile attacks in three districts: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi.
Initial reports indicate that a private house was damaged and a woman was injured in Saltove district as a result of one of the shelling. Information on other victims and possible damage is currently being clarified.
