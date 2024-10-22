Russian attack on Kharkiv: hits in three districts, fire at the site of one of the arrivals
Kyiv • UNN
The Kholodnohirsky and Saltovsky districts of Kharkiv were hit by Russian Federation shelling. A fire broke out at the site of one of the arrivals in Kholodnohirsk district, information about the victims is being clarified.
As a result of the Russian attack, hits were recorded in Kholodnohirsky, Saltovsky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv, and a fire broke out at the site of one of the arrivals, UNN reports.
"According to preliminary information, there were hits in Kholodnohirsky and Saltovsky districts of Kharkiv. At the moment, there are no casualties," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv RMA.
According to him, information about the destruction is being clarified.
Add
According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, there is a fire at the site of one of the arrivals.
"There is a fire at the site of one of the arrivals in Kholodnohirsk district. Information about the victims is being clarified. There is also information about an enemy strike on the Saltovka district," said Terekhov.
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, occupants attack with GABs22.10.24, 21:34 • 26637 views
Later, Terekhov added that there is an arrival in the Kyiv district near the school.
"The windows of residential buildings around the area were partially blown out. Information about the victims is being clarified," he summarized.