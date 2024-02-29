Air Force warns of increased Russian air activity in the east and northeast
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force warned of increased Russian air activity in the east and northeast of the country.
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern and northeastern direction, UNN reports .
Attention! Enemy tactical aviation activity in the eastern and northeastern direction! Threat of use of air strikes
