Air Force warns of enemy aircraft activity over Ukraine

Increased activity of enemy tactical aviation is observed in the airspace of the state. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, there is a possibility of using aerial weapons in the northern regions, which poses a potential threat to civilian and military infrastructure.

It is important to remain vigilant, follow the safety rules during an air raid and respond promptly to warnings.

In addition, the Air Force stated that it had detected launches of the CAB by tactical aircraft in Chernihiv region.