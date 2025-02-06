Air Force warns of ballistic threat across Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of the threat of the enemy's use of ballistic weapons throughout the country, UNN reports.

Details

"The threat of using ballistic weapons throughout the territory of Ukraine!" - reads the statement of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Residents of Dnipropetrovs'k region were urged to go to shelters immediately.

"Dnipropetrovs'k region is a shelter!" - the Ukrainian Air Force said.

There is an air raid all over Ukraine.