Air defense forces are working in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region due to a large-scale air alert announced across Ukraine, with sirens sounding and warnings of Russian missile launches and downed drones.
Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the region.
Details
A large-scale air alert is announced in Ukraine.
Sirens are sounding all over Ukraine.
The Air Force warned of the launch of shaheeds and missiles from Russia.
