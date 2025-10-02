AFU strengthens air defense in border and front-line regions to combat enemy drones - Syrskyi

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
06:06 PM • 4972 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 17702 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 22975 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 14685 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 17948 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 24494 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 28968 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30608 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27223 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 50013 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
97%
757mm
Popular news
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 31590 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 29821 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 21171 views
"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 2, 01:03 PM • 13123 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 9554 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 21249 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 29903 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 31666 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 45244 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 50016 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 9672 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 56196 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 64205 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 45901 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 48376 views
Actual
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

AFU strengthens air defense in border and front-line regions to combat enemy drones - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the strengthening of air defense in border and front-line regions. A Command of Unmanned Systems Air Defense is also being formed within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

AFU strengthens air defense in border and front-line regions to combat enemy drones - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held another working meeting on increasing capabilities in combating enemy attack UAVs, as a result of which he announced the strengthening of air defense in the border and front-line regions, as well as the formation of the Command of unmanned air defense systems within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Syrskyi announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy is constantly changing the tactics of using drones. Thus, Russian invaders have intensified attacks on front-line areas and border regions. They are actively attacking critical infrastructure and civilian targets. A number of decisions have been made to strengthen air defense in these areas, including by increasing the number of drone interceptor crews.

- Syrskyi said.

He noted that the capabilities of units that counter enemy UAVs using interceptors are also being increased, the staff of relevant formations is being systematically expanded, and the training of specialists is being intensified, with additional training facilities being created for high-quality training.

The system for detecting enemy UAVs is being improved, which increases the effectiveness of their destruction. The Command of unmanned air defense systems is being formed within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are also developing other areas of counteraction, including the destruction of enemy drones using attack helicopters and light aircraft. We are putting new crews into service. The use of light aircraft allows for effective engagement of Russian UAVs at higher altitudes. Therefore, we are training new aircraft crews to perform these tasks.

- Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief outlined the necessary tasks for all involved structures – primarily regarding increasing the effectiveness of drone destruction and deploying new units equipped with interceptor drones.

Recall

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi announced a large-scale reformatting and strengthening of the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – with an emphasis on creating a powerful deep strike component and increasing capabilities to influence the enemy's critical infrastructure. According to him, "the grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces is building muscle and momentum."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi