AFU strengthens air defense in border and front-line regions to combat enemy drones - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held another working meeting on increasing capabilities in combating enemy attack UAVs, as a result of which he announced the strengthening of air defense in the border and front-line regions, as well as the formation of the Command of unmanned air defense systems within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Syrskyi announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy is constantly changing the tactics of using drones. Thus, Russian invaders have intensified attacks on front-line areas and border regions. They are actively attacking critical infrastructure and civilian targets. A number of decisions have been made to strengthen air defense in these areas, including by increasing the number of drone interceptor crews. - Syrskyi said.

He noted that the capabilities of units that counter enemy UAVs using interceptors are also being increased, the staff of relevant formations is being systematically expanded, and the training of specialists is being intensified, with additional training facilities being created for high-quality training.

The system for detecting enemy UAVs is being improved, which increases the effectiveness of their destruction. The Command of unmanned air defense systems is being formed within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are also developing other areas of counteraction, including the destruction of enemy drones using attack helicopters and light aircraft. We are putting new crews into service. The use of light aircraft allows for effective engagement of Russian UAVs at higher altitudes. Therefore, we are training new aircraft crews to perform these tasks. - Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief outlined the necessary tasks for all involved structures – primarily regarding increasing the effectiveness of drone destruction and deploying new units equipped with interceptor drones.

Recall

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi announced a large-scale reformatting and strengthening of the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – with an emphasis on creating a powerful deep strike component and increasing capabilities to influence the enemy's critical infrastructure. According to him, "the grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces is building muscle and momentum."