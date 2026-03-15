AFU hit Russian drone and logistics depots in occupied territories - General Staff

Illustrative photo

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck military logistics facilities of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, on the night of March 15, a logistics warehouse near the settlement of Osypenko in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region was hit. The destruction of a drone storage warehouse in the Prymorsk area was also recorded.

In addition, the day before, Ukrainian units struck areas where Russian troops were concentrated near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, as well as near Shakhove, Udachne, and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Another strike was recorded in the Petrivka area in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. The extent of damage and losses of Russian troops are currently being clarified.

The General Staff emphasized that combat operations to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian army are ongoing.

AFU hit radars and S-400 complex launcher in Crimea - General Staff