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AFU hit radars and S-400 complex launcher in Crimea - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Ukrainian forces hit the "Protivnik" and "Parol" stations near Libknekhtivka and an S-400 installation near Dalne. Damage to the Valdai complex has also been confirmed.

AFU hit radars and S-400 complex launcher in Crimea - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian air defense assets in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to official information, on the night of March 15, Ukrainian units hit the 59N6-E "Protivnik" and 73E6 "Parol" radar stations in the Lybknechtivka area. These systems are used by Russian troops to detect air targets.

The destruction of a launcher of the S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile system near the settlement of Dalne has also been confirmed. The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

The General Staff also reported that after the strike on March 10 on the "Valdai" radar complex in the Primorsky area, its significant damage was confirmed.

The military command emphasizes that the systematic destruction of Russian air defense assets reduces the occupiers' ability to control airspace and cover their military facilities.

ATESH movement reported sabotage at the headquarters of a Russian brigade in Severodonetsk15.03.26, 08:44 • 3346 views

Stepan Haftko

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