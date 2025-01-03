After the Russian attack, more than 70 tons of oil have already been pumped out of the Southern Bug: work continues

Work continues to pump oil out of the Southern Bug. So far, more than 70 tons have been pumped out. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 3, we continued pumping oil out of the water area. We have already managed to pump out more than 70 tons. Both our services and the company owner's employees are working on the cleanup," said the mayor.

In order to remove the contaminated soil layer, machinery is also used to eliminate the consequences.

Recall

After the December attack by Russia in Mykolaiv, 42 tons of oil were pumped out of the Southern Bug River . To neutralize the pollution, they purchased a ton of absorbent and plan to collect the contaminated soil.