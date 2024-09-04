Activity of Tu-95MS aircraft: The Air Force calls for readiness
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force has detected the activity of five Tu-95MS flying southeast from the Olenya airfield. The military is monitoring the situation and warning of a possible missile threat.
The activity of five Tu-95MS aircrafts flying in the southeastern direction from the Olenya airfield has been recorded, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports , UNN.
Add
The Air Force is monitoring the situation and warning of a possible missile threat. Therefore, if missile threats or cruise missile launches are detected, additional information will be provided.
Air Force: Enemy attack UAV heading to Chernihiv04.09.24, 01:21 • 20531 view