Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha explained that achieving the withdrawal of the United States from the negotiation process is Russia's strategy. Sybiha told journalists about this, reports UNN.

Details

This is, in fact, Russia's strategy – to ensure that the US withdraws from the negotiation process the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained.

Sybiha emphasized that he does not believe in any security structure without the participation of the United States.

I do not believe in any security structure without the United States. We need the involvement of the United States, we welcome the peaceful efforts of the United States. We welcome the peaceful efforts of President Trump Sybiha emphasized.

Addition

Andriy Sybiha stated that Putin's statements about the "buffer zone" undermine ceasefire efforts and the promotion of peace. He emphasized that Putin remains the only reason for the continuation of the war.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the new EU rules force Russian oligarchs to prove their non-involvement in sanctions. Now they must prove that they do not help in circumventing them, otherwise they face restrictions.