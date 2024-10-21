According to WHO, 1000 women and children will soon be evacuated from Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
WHO plans to evacuate up to 1,000 injured and sick women and children from Gaza to European cities. The operation will be conducted jointly with the EU and individual member states.
Up to a thousand wounded and sick women and children will be evacuated from the Gaza Strip in the near future. The World Health Organization (WHO) Director for Europe said in an interview with AFP on Monday.
Writes UNN with reference to SWI.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 1,000 women and children in need of medical care will be transported from Gaza to European cities in the near future.
Israel is committed to about “1,000 additional medical evacuations in the coming months,” said Hans Kluge, WHO director.
The rescue operation will be organized by the WHO Regional Office for Europe in cooperation with the EU and individual EU Member States.
WHO in Europe has already facilitated about 600 transports to seven European countries since the war between Israel and radical Islamic Hamas began in October 2023.
“This would never have happened if we hadn't maintained a dialog... The same thing is happening in Ukraine. ... I maintain a dialog with all partners. Today, 15 thousand HIV-positive or AIDS patients in the occupied territories are receiving HIV and AIDS medicines,” insisted Hans Kluge, 55.
