Access to the Druzhba oil pipeline is regulated by the SBU - MFA Spokesperson Tykhyi

The decision on admission to strategic facilities in Ukraine during martial law is made by the Security Service of Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tikhy, during a conversation with journalists, commenting on the possible access of foreign representatives to the Druzhba oil pipeline, UNN reports.

Details

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side maintains contact with international partners regarding the situation around the oil pipeline.

We maintain constant contact with the European Commission and partners, and we also invite Slovakia regarding the state of the Druzhba oil pipeline. - says Tikhy.

In addition, he emphasized that the issue of access to such facilities does not fall within the competence of other bodies.

Now there is a lot of talk in the media about the admission or non-admission of certain people, or someone directly to the facilities, I must remind you that under martial law, the admission or non-admission to a strategic facility is a matter for the Security Service of Ukraine. Our colleagues, who work professionally and competently, decide on admission or non-admission. - the spokesman emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine is under pressure from the EU to allow inspection of the damaged Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Kyiv claims significant damage from a Russian airstrike, but Hungary and Slovakia accuse Ukraine of deliberately blocking it.