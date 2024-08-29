Abba demands that Trump stop using their music at election rallies

No permission or license to distribute the works of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Annie-Fried, whose initials make up the name of the band Abba, was granted to the Republican candidate.

Writes UNN with reference to Svenska Dagbladet.

Abba bans Trump and his team from using the Swedish pop band's music in their campaign

This was reported by the record label Abba to the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

Together with the members of [ABBA], we discovered that videos had been published where ABBA's music was used at Trump's events and asked that such use be immediately removed and deleted - said the record company ABBA.

Trump, as he told the press, never received permission or a license to broadcast the songs of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Annie Fried, whose initials make up the band's name.

Abba has become another in a series of musical groups and performers who have asked Trump to refrain from using their music at rallies and events. Earlier, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stones announced a similar request.

For reference

The song “The Winner Takes it All”, according to Svenska Dagbladet

According to the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, at a rally in Minnesota in July, the song was played first, followed by a 10-minute video clip in which Abba performed several of their biggest hits, including “Money, Money, Money” and “Dancing Queen.