AB InBev Efes Ukraine launches a non-alcoholic novelty with a German character – Löwenbräu Original ALKOHOLFREI 0
Kyiv • UNN
AB InBev Efes Ukraine presents the non-alcoholic lager Löwenbräu Original ALKOHOLFREI 0. The novelty has a light beer body, a soft malt taste with a hoppy bitterness and floral-herb notes.
AB InBev Efes Ukraine expands its non-alcoholic beer portfolio and adds Löwenbräu Original ALKOHOLFREI 0.
The non-alcoholic version of Löwenbräu has a light beer body with a pale straw color, characterized by a clean and soft malt flavor that unfolds with a noble moderate hop bitterness and a balanced slightly sweet aftertaste. The aromatic bouquet features floral and herbal notes of hops. This non-alcoholic lager will be remembered for its freshness and excellent drinkability, combined with bright yet creamy carbonation.
Löwenbräu Original ALKOHOLFREI 0 tastes best when chilled to 5-7°C in combination with traditional Bavarian dishes such as sausages, potato dumplings, or pretzels.
The German brand Löwenbräu is known for its centuries-old history and dedication to brewing traditions. The majestic lion, which symbolizes strength and unparalleled quality, and the recognizable light blue color symbolize the unbreakable ties to the brand's German heritage, passed down from generation to generation.
The non-alcoholic version of Löwenbräu offers a wider choice for consumers who appreciate hop bitterness in taste and high-quality beverages. This non-alcoholic beer can be a great refreshing drink with low calories.