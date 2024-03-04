A week to fight tension: horoscope for all zodiac signs for March 4 - 10

This week a large cluster of planets will make the representatives of many signs of the Zodiac feel weak and irritable. In this period it is better to understand your inner world. About what the stars portend us especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

"This week there will be a large cluster of planets in the sign of Pisces. Therefore, this week is great for all creative people, as well as for those who like to engage in psychology, self-discovery and spiritual development. This period is perfect for practicing yoga, meditation, and deep insight into your inner world.

This is a strong time for all creative people. It is wonderful to visit theaters, exhibitions now. But, we will also feel weakness, irritability, anxiety and absent-mindedness. Therefore, do not burden yourself with active endeavors and do not demand too much mental strain from yourself and others.

The main event of this week will be the New Moon, which will occur on March 10 at 11:00 am Kiev time in the sign of Pisces. Because of this, for the next month we will need to look deep within ourselves, take care of our soulful qualities and show more care for each other.

The negative aspect of this week is Mars in Aquarius, which will have a hard square to Uranus in Taurus. This aspect speaks of aggressive military actions, high accident rates, man-made hazards and also danger from explosions," the astrologer said.

According to her, in the horoscope of Ukraine we will observe quite a lot of tense aspects. The most tense days are March 7 and 8.

OWEN

For you, this week will be very similar to the previous one. The most important for you will be matters of inner peace. Try not to overwork yourself, take time for your inner development. This week may reveal a lot of secrets and shed light on a lot of things. You will not have enough energy to realize new plans. Try to finish what you have started. Be careful with finances: on the one hand, you can get a big profit, good material support. On the other hand, with an unwise attitude to money, you may lose all your savings.

TAURUS

This week will be quite active for you, especially in the realization of your plans and projects. Many new offers may come upon you now, but be careful not to fall into the hands of adventurers. Your affairs may be very active, hectic and nothing will follow the plan. Be careful with your management, sharp conflicts are possible here. Now is not the time to realize all your ambitious plans, it is better to finish what you have started.

TWINS

This week will bring you a lot of confusing events. On the one hand you will have many interesting opportunities for work and promotion, but on the other hand, there will be a lot of unclear and confusing situations, a lot of uncertainty. Therefore, do not hurry to make firm decisions now if you are not ready for them. Also be careful in your relations with foreigners and it is advisable to refuse long-distance travel. All the week you will be in great mental turmoil in contemplation. Try to rest and get more sleep.

RAKI

It's a great week for self-discovery and for any kind of learning, spiritual practices and long-distance travel. Towards the end of the week you may receive a wonderful offer you have been dreaming of for a long time. In the middle of the week, watch your emotions because you may feel more irritability and fatigue. Try to rest more and gain strength.

LIONS

This week you may suddenly receive interesting offers, and there will also be successful solutions to many of your issues in a very unusual way. During the week you will feel a lot of tension. You should not lean on your business partners right now, beware of big conflicts with your spouses, especially towards the end of the week. Try to relieve your tension through sports and hiking.

GIRLS

This week will be one of the most challenging weeks for you this year. There will be a lot of tension and conflict. Especially relationships with business partners may fall apart and there may be very great passions in marriage as well. And all this may be due to events that will be incomprehensible to you.

So try not to look for logic in it this week and not to find out about relationships. Just trust your loved ones and rely on your intuition. You should have a good rest this weekend. Do not start anything new.

SCALES

This week is a good week for you to start taking charge of your own health. Take more time for yourself. You will have a lot of different opportunities in your work, but unfortunately you won't be able to do everything according to the plan. It is possible to disrupt your work and sleep schedule. Therefore, try not to overload yourself, especially on the weekend. You should also refuse risky situations, you should not do something you are not ready for. Put off tasks that are difficult for you for later.

SCORPIONS

This is going to be a very busy week for you. It's going to take a lot of stamina. Stay calm. Marriage and love relationships will affect you the most. Passions can have the greatest heat during this year. Therefore, it is better to leave all love affairs. Try to spend more time on your health and urgent matters. Finish everything you started earlier.

SAGITTARIANS

Most likely this week will be a very domestic week, where you will be maximally engaged in household matters. Perhaps you will have a loss of energy and desire to do nothing. Therefore, you should take care of yourself, rest, try to get a good night's sleep. The beginning of the week can be overly emotional, and by the end of the week there will be a lot of issues concerning your relatives. You will have to solve some difficult problems, but try not to make important decisions. Do things to the best of your ability. Take care of yourself.

CAPRICORNS

The week may bring you a lot of interesting meetings and good information. But it will be difficult for you to concentrate on something, perhaps things will not go according to plan, you will not be able to make final decisions in important matters. And if you can't do this, don't be upset. Leave it for later, calmly finish the things you have started. Be extremely careful with your finances, as there may be unforeseen expenses this week. You should not invest finances in any project. Also, confusion may also be there in personal relationships.

AQUARIANS

This week will be quite difficult for you. You may feel irritability, you will not be able to concentrate on some specific issues. You will have an urge to constantly clarify relationships, especially with your loved ones. Be careful not to make mistakes. Financially the week may be very successful, you may get unexpected profits, have good material support. Try to stay calm and put off difficult issues for later.

FISH

This week is one of the strongest of the year, as too many planets will now be in the sign of Pisces. There will be a new moon in your sign on March 10. So try to make all your wishes on Sunday, write clear plans and they will definitely come true. But you, this week, it will be difficult to understand what you really want, how you see your future. Your illusions and lack of focus will hinder you. So try to rely more on your intuition. This week is one of the strongest periods for those Pisces who are engaged in creativity, meditation and other spiritual practices. Here you can have a real breakthrough.