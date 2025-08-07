A vacation in Kyiv region turned into a tragedy: a young man drowned after jumping into a canal

In the Kyiv region, a young man died while swimming, jumping into a canal with another boy; an eyewitness tried to save both of them but almost drowned himself. Two vacationers managed to escape, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Kyiv region: recreation on the water ended in tragedy. Near the village of Lebedivka, two young men jumped into the bypass canal, ignoring safety rules. When they started to drown, a man who was resting nearby rushed to help. He tried to save the boys, but the strong current almost took him too. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers, as indicated, "arrived when two victims, born in 1983 and 2006, were on the shore in serious condition." "The body of the third — a boy born in 2007 — was found by divers without signs of life several tens of meters from the scene," the State Emergency Service noted.

The State Emergency Service gave several tips:

do not jump into unfamiliar bodies of water;

do not recreate on the water while intoxicated;

avoid unauthorized swimming areas.

