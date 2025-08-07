A vacation in Kyiv region turned into a tragedy: a young man drowned after jumping into a canal
Kyiv • UNN
Two young men jumped into the bypass canal near the village of Lebedivka, where they began to be carried away by the current. A man who tried to save them nearly died himself. Rescuers found two victims in serious condition, and the body of the third – without signs of life.
In the Kyiv region, a young man died while swimming, jumping into a canal with another boy; an eyewitness tried to save both of them but almost drowned himself. Two vacationers managed to escape, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.
Kyiv region: recreation on the water ended in tragedy. Near the village of Lebedivka, two young men jumped into the bypass canal, ignoring safety rules. When they started to drown, a man who was resting nearby rushed to help. He tried to save the boys, but the strong current almost took him too.
Rescuers, as indicated, "arrived when two victims, born in 1983 and 2006, were on the shore in serious condition." "The body of the third — a boy born in 2007 — was found by divers without signs of life several tens of meters from the scene," the State Emergency Service noted.
The State Emergency Service gave several tips:
- do not jump into unfamiliar bodies of water;
- do not recreate on the water while intoxicated;
- avoid unauthorized swimming areas.
