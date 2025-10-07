A turbine plant is on fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia: the fire has covered about 1000 square meters

A fire broke out at a turbine plant in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The tool shop is on fire, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.

Russian media reported that the fire covered about 1000 square meters. All emergency services of the city arrived at the scene.

The plant produces condensing and heating turbines for steam power plants and provides services for the modernization of power equipment - media report.

Addition

Ukrainian drones attacked a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel" in Luhansk region.

The R-330Zh "Zhitel" radio jamming station is an extremely rare and expensive target. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the destruction of only 23 such enemy systems has been visually confirmed - the post says.

The military explained that "Zhitel" is a complex and multifunctional system.

It is noted that recently in Luhansk region, soldiers of the 412th Nemesis regiment, in cooperation with aerial reconnaissance of one of the State Border Guard Service units, discovered and burned just such a rare specimen.