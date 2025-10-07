$41.340.11
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 17506 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 17550 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 21575 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 21863 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 47648 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45188 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72523 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60093 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57096 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
A turbine plant is on fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia: the fire has covered about 1000 square meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1810 views

A powerful fire broke out at a turbine plant in Yekaterinburg, covering about 1000 square meters of the tool shop. The plant produces condensing and heating turbines, and also provides services for modernizing power equipment.

A turbine plant is on fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia: the fire has covered about 1000 square meters

A fire broke out at a turbine plant in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The tool shop is on fire, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.

A powerful fire at a turbine plant in Yekaterinburg - the fire started in the tool shop 

- the message says.

Russian media reported that the fire covered about 1000 square meters. All emergency services of the city arrived at the scene.

The plant produces condensing and heating turbines for steam power plants and provides services for the modernization of power equipment 

- media report.

Addition

Ukrainian drones attacked a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel" in Luhansk region.

The R-330Zh "Zhitel" radio jamming station is an extremely rare and expensive target. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the destruction of only 23 such enemy systems has been visually confirmed 

- the post says.

The military explained that "Zhitel" is a complex and multifunctional system.

It is noted that recently in Luhansk region, soldiers of the 412th Nemesis regiment, in cooperation with aerial reconnaissance of one of the State Border Guard Service units, discovered and burned just such a rare specimen.

