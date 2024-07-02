A truck in Kharkiv region explodes on an enemy mine
Kyiv • UNN
A truck hit an enemy mine between villages in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, damaging the vehicle but leaving the driver unharmed, which led to the launch of a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.
A truck hit a mine in Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
"...a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated," the statement said.
The investigation established that on July 2 at 10:30 a.m., a truck with a trailer activated a hostile mine between the villages of Hrakove and Mospanove in Chuhuiv district, damaging the vehicle. The driver remained unharmed.
Prosecutors and police investigators are currently taking steps to thoroughly record the crimes committed by the Russian military.
Earlier, a tractorexploded on an anti-tank mine in Izium district of Kharkiv region, injuring a man.