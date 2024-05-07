A truck caught fire on the Kyiv-Chop highway: traffic in the direction of Rivne is hampered

On Tuesday, May 7, a truck caught fire on the Kyiv-Chop highway near Babyn. Due to the incident, traffic on the highway is hampered. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Details

For the attention of drivers in Rivne region. A truck caught fire on the Kyiv-Chop highway near Babyn at about 4 p.m. (...) Traffic in the direction of Rivne is allowed in one (left) lane! - Patrol officers said.

Law enforcement officers explained that traffic on this section of the road is currently restricted . Patrol policemen are regulating traffic and securing the scene.

Drivers are advised to plan their route taking into account this information.

