A tragic accident on the Dragobrat ski lift: a tourist dies

A fatal accident occurred at the Dragobrat ski resort. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, UNN reports.

Details

As it became known, a tourist died while on vacation.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on a ski lift. The girl lost her balance, fell down and collided with a protective structure element, causing fatal injuries.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the tragedy. They are investigating all the details of the incident. There are no official conclusions on the circumstances of the incident yet.

Recall

Earlier, a fire broke out in a hotel on the territory of the Dragobrat ski resort. Rescuers evacuated 20 vacationers and completely eliminated the fire in 3 hours.