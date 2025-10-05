$41.280.00
A thousand people are stranded on Everest due to a powerful snowstorm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

On the eastern slope of Everest, over 1,000 people are stranded at an altitude of 4,900 meters due to a severe snowstorm. On the other side of Everest, floods and landslides have caused the deaths of at least 47 people.

A thousand people are stranded on Everest due to a powerful snowstorm

The strongest snowstorm in years hit the eastern slope of Mount Everest, trapping almost 1,000 people at an altitude of over 4,900 meters on the Tibetan side of the mountain. This was reported by UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

It is noted that tents were completely covered with snow or damaged, and visibility dropped to less than one meter.

A large-scale rescue operation has been underway there since today: local rescuers, residents, and guides are involved in it.

- the report says.

In addition, on the other side of Everest, rains caused floods and landslides. They blocked roads and washed away bridges, killing at least 47 people. Another 35 people died due to landslides in the area near the Indian border. Nine people went missing, and three died from lightning strikes.

Recall

Polish climber Andrzej Bargiel became the first person to ski down from the summit of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. He spent 16 hours in the "death zone" and, after a short stop at the summit, embarked on a historic descent.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Mount Everest
India