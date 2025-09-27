A thousand kilometers from Ukraine: SBU drones hit an oil pumping station in Chuvashia

$41.490.00
September 26, 02:33 PM • 46717 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 91983 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 38245 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 37352 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 35530 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 26049 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 50236 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 52113 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49963 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 30448 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
International Astronomy Day and Educator's Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on September 27September 27, 04:17 AM
Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27September 27, 05:02 AM
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM
Russia's Chuvashia reports drone attack on oil pumping stationSeptember 27, 06:40 AM
International Paralympic Committee cancels partial suspension of Russia and Belarus08:28 AM
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesSeptember 26, 12:18 PM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaSeptember 26, 09:01 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT01:37 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchSeptember 26, 02:33 PM
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorceSeptember 26, 07:07 AM
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM
Actual
A thousand kilometers from Ukraine: SBU drones hit an oil pumping station in Chuvashia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

Long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" attacked the "Tingovatovo" oil pumping station in the Chuvash Republic, Russia, a thousand kilometers from Ukraine, on the night of September 27. The damage has been confirmed, the station's operation has been temporarily suspended, and oil transportation has been stopped.

A thousand kilometers from Ukraine: SBU drones hit an oil pumping station in Chuvashia
Illustrative photo

On the night of September 27, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" attacked the "Tingovatovo" oil pumping station, located a thousand kilometers from Ukraine in the settlement of Konar, Chuvash Republic, Russia, UNN reports with reference to a source in the SBU.

Details

The head of the Chuvash Republic confirmed the damage and announced that the station's operation has been temporarily suspended until the extent of the object's damage is determined.

SBU drones hit 5 Russian fighter jets at Saki airfield, one aircraft completely destroyed04.08.25, 13:40 • 3011 views

From its own sources, the SBU received confirmation of information about a hit on pumping station No. 1, followed by a fire. Oil transportation through this pumping station has been suspended for now.

The SBU continues to "impose sanctions" against Russia's oil sector, which brings the aggressor country super-profits that go to the war against Ukraine. Work to reduce the number of petrodollars in the Russian budget will continue 

- an informed source in the SBU reported.

SBU drone attack on Primorsk port: two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" hit – Reuters13.09.25, 10:50 • 4892 views

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine