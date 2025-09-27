A thousand kilometers from Ukraine: SBU drones hit an oil pumping station in Chuvashia

On the night of September 27, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" attacked the "Tingovatovo" oil pumping station, located a thousand kilometers from Ukraine in the settlement of Konar, Chuvash Republic, Russia, UNN reports with reference to a source in the SBU.

The head of the Chuvash Republic confirmed the damage and announced that the station's operation has been temporarily suspended until the extent of the object's damage is determined.

From its own sources, the SBU received confirmation of information about a hit on pumping station No. 1, followed by a fire. Oil transportation through this pumping station has been suspended for now.

The SBU continues to "impose sanctions" against Russia's oil sector, which brings the aggressor country super-profits that go to the war against Ukraine. Work to reduce the number of petrodollars in the Russian budget will continue