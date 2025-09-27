A thousand kilometers from Ukraine: SBU drones hit an oil pumping station in Chuvashia
Kyiv • UNN
Long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" attacked the "Tingovatovo" oil pumping station in the Chuvash Republic, Russia, a thousand kilometers from Ukraine, on the night of September 27. The damage has been confirmed, the station's operation has been temporarily suspended, and oil transportation has been stopped.
On the night of September 27, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" attacked the "Tingovatovo" oil pumping station, located a thousand kilometers from Ukraine in the settlement of Konar, Chuvash Republic, Russia, UNN reports with reference to a source in the SBU.
Details
The head of the Chuvash Republic confirmed the damage and announced that the station's operation has been temporarily suspended until the extent of the object's damage is determined.
SBU drones hit 5 Russian fighter jets at Saki airfield, one aircraft completely destroyed04.08.25, 13:40 • 3011 views
From its own sources, the SBU received confirmation of information about a hit on pumping station No. 1, followed by a fire. Oil transportation through this pumping station has been suspended for now.
The SBU continues to "impose sanctions" against Russia's oil sector, which brings the aggressor country super-profits that go to the war against Ukraine. Work to reduce the number of petrodollars in the Russian budget will continue
SBU drone attack on Primorsk port: two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" hit – Reuters13.09.25, 10:50 • 4892 views