A third of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is pressing more actively in the Lyman direction: General Staff map

Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 26461 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 42041 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
September 24, 01:04 PM • 40313 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
September 24, 12:07 PM • 39623 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 37287 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 59310 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
September 24, 10:07 AM • 22773 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
September 24, 08:38 AM • 51126 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
September 24, 07:25 AM • 19295 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
Popular news
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized12:56 AM • 16075 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideo02:45 AM • 15848 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25Photo03:07 AM • 14721 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 19986 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 11671 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 59321 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 55403 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
September 24, 08:38 AM • 51141 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 60514 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 68735 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 2100 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 47462 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 106691 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 65623 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 78930 views
A third of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is pressing more actively in the Lyman direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 160 combat engagements over the past day, a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy also pressed more actively in the Lyman direction, launching four missile and 68 air strikes.

A third of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is pressing more actively in the Lyman direction: General Staff map

A third of the 160 battles over the past day on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy also pressed more actively in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 25, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile and 68 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5082 shellings, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5846 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery piece, a command post, an ammunition depot and a UAV control point," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched 13 air strikes, using 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 186 shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy near Kotliarivka, Lozova and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times. It tried to break through the defense near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove and Zarichne.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made seven attempts to break through in the areas of Serebrianka and towards Dronivka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Orikhove.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by enemy units to advance in the area of Olhivske.

The Defense Forces repelled an attack by the occupation forces in the Orikhiv direction, towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen, an aircraft, and dozens of artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine25.09.25, 07:43 • 1648 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine