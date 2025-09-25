A third of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is pressing more actively in the Lyman direction: General Staff map

A third of the 160 battles over the past day on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy also pressed more actively in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 25, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile and 68 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5082 shellings, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5846 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery piece, a command post, an ammunition depot and a UAV control point," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched 13 air strikes, using 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 186 shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy near Kotliarivka, Lozova and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times. It tried to break through the defense near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove and Zarichne.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made seven attempts to break through in the areas of Serebrianka and towards Dronivka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Orikhove.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by enemy units to advance in the area of Olhivske.

The Defense Forces repelled an attack by the occupation forces in the Orikhiv direction, towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen, an aircraft, and dozens of artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine