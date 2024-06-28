A soccer goal fell on a 10-year-old child in Bila Tserkva: the boy was hospitalized and is in serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
A 10-year-old boy sustained serious head injuries, including skull fractures and concussion, when a metal soccer goal fell on him while playing in a playground in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast.
In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a soccer goal fell on a 10-year-old child during a game. The boy was hospitalized, his condition is serious, UNN reports with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.
Details
Investigators found out that the boy was playing a sports game with his friends at a local playground. While having fun, the minor jumped to a metal structure and hung onto it with his hands. At that moment, the structure collapsed and fell with the child, injuring the boy's head. At the hospital, the child, who was hospitalized unconscious, was diagnosed with an open head injury, concussion and multiple skull fractures. The boy's condition is serious.
Playing with a friend near the railroad and climbed onto a carriage: 11-year-old boy electrocuted near Kyiv17.04.24, 18:09 • 18774 views
Investigators of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department are investigating the incident under Article 128 of the Criminal Code.