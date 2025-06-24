NMT - 2025: what graduates from the occupied territories face during testing

A serious problem is the travel of applicants to take the national multi-subject test. This is due to the fact that the assessment is not carried out in areas that are in the zone of hostilities, explained the director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment Tetyana Vakulenok, writes UNN.

Details

A serious problem for graduates is traveling to examination centers. We are not able to conduct assessments in Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, and part of Kharkiv Oblast. This means that graduates from these settlements, who live in such difficult conditions, had to travel three, four, five hours to the place where the assessment was conducted. They had to leave in advance - Vakulenko said.

The director of the UCEQA emphasized that this is a serious challenge that they continue to work on.

This is a big complex challenge, but we continue to work with it - Vakulenko emphasized.

Addition

The results of the first seven sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) have been posted in personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported on June 18.