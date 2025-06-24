NMT - 2025: what graduates from the occupied territories face during testing

$41.870.04
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 4998 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33486 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72117 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83304 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72318 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54795 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65186 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59762 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299688 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120479 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay
NMT - 2025: what graduates from the occupied territories face during testing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Applicants are forced to travel significant distances to take the NMT, as the assessment is not conducted in areas where hostilities are ongoing. This creates serious difficulties for graduates who have to travel for hours to reach examination centers.

NMT - 2025: what graduates from the occupied territories face during testing

A serious problem is the travel of applicants to take the national multi-subject test. This is due to the fact that the assessment is not carried out in areas that are in the zone of hostilities, explained the director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment Tetyana Vakulenok, writes UNN.

Details

A serious problem for graduates is traveling to examination centers. We are not able to conduct assessments in Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, and part of Kharkiv Oblast. This means that graduates from these settlements, who live in such difficult conditions, had to travel three, four, five hours to the place where the assessment was conducted. They had to leave in advance

- Vakulenko said.

The director of the UCEQA emphasized that this is a serious challenge that they continue to work on.

This is a big complex challenge, but we continue to work with it

- Vakulenko emphasized.

Addition

The results of the first seven sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) have been posted in personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported on June 18.

From today, participants who took part in the main NMT sessions up to and including June 5 can find out their results on a 100-200 point scale. The relevant information has been posted in personal accounts

- the center reported.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Tesla
