A Russian drone hits a high-rise building in the center of Kharkiv: there is a victim
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday evening, a Russian drone attacked a residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, causing a fire. One person was injured in the attack.
On Sunday evening , Russia attacked Kharkiv. The city authorities reported that an enemy drone hit a high-rise building in the city center. A fire broke out, and there is a victim. This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
On Sunday, March 02, at 22:02, the mayor of Kharkiv reported an enemy UAV attack on the central part of the city.
A hit to a high-rise building in the city center. Fire on one of the floors
The mayor clarified that the hit occurred in the Kyiv district, the attack hit a residential apartment building.
At 22:15, the official said that a person was injured in the attack.
Recall
In February, the occupiers damaged 163 buildings in Kharkiv, including windows, roofs and balconies. Utilities have already restored more than 80% of the damaged facilities, and the rest are planned to be repaired in the near future.