A resident of Kryvyi Rih tried to export stuffed rare sea turtles to the USA: the exotic cargo was seized

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

A resident of Kryvyi Rih tried to export stuffed rare sea turtles to the USA: the exotic cargo was seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5278 views

Customs officers discovered stuffed animals of three sea turtles with significant scientific and museum value in two parcels from Kryvyi Rih to the USA. Administrative proceedings have been initiated.

A resident of Kryvyi Rih tried to export stuffed rare sea turtles to the USA: the exotic cargo was seized

During customs control, stuffed animals of three sea turtles, which have museum value, were found in two international parcels that were heading from Kryvyi Rih to the USA. The stuffed amphibians were seized and a corresponding administrative protocol was drawn up. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Customs officers stopped an attempt to illegally export inhabitants of tropical seas to the USA. During customs control in two international postal items, inspectors of the Kyiv customs found an unusual content — stuffed animals of three sea turtles. The senders turned out to be residents of Kryvyi Rih

- the message says.

Experts of the National Museum of Natural History of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine determined that these are stuffed animals of two green turtles (Chelonia mydas) and hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata) - one of the oldest inhabitants of tropical seas. These specimens have significant scientific, museum and educational value.

Customs officers note that both types of amphibians are under threat of extinction. They are protected by international conventions:

  • Convention on the Conservation of Wildlife and Natural Habitats in Europe;
    • Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

      Exporting such animals (living or dead) without a special permit is prohibited - the State Customs Service notes.

      - the State Customs Service notes.

      Customs officers also added that no permits for the export of turtles were provided during customs clearance. Therefore, the Kyiv customs office drew up administrative protocols under Art. 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine and seized the stuffed animals.

      Additionally

      The green turtle can weigh more than 200 kg and swim thousands of kilometers between feeding and breeding grounds.

      The hawksbill turtle has a bizarre pattern on its shell. They are also called hook-nosed turtles due to the upper jaw protruding forward over the lower one, the tooth on it is hook-shaped. The turtle belongs to the category of small sea turtles.

      Alona Utkina

      Alona Utkina

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      United States
      Ukraine
      Kryvyi Rih
