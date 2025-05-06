A resident of Kryvyi Rih tried to export stuffed rare sea turtles to the USA: the exotic cargo was seized

During customs control, stuffed animals of three sea turtles, which have museum value, were found in two international parcels that were heading from Kryvyi Rih to the USA. The stuffed amphibians were seized and a corresponding administrative protocol was drawn up. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Customs officers stopped an attempt to illegally export inhabitants of tropical seas to the USA. During customs control in two international postal items, inspectors of the Kyiv customs found an unusual content — stuffed animals of three sea turtles. The senders turned out to be residents of Kryvyi Rih - the message says.

Experts of the National Museum of Natural History of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine determined that these are stuffed animals of two green turtles (Chelonia mydas) and hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata) - one of the oldest inhabitants of tropical seas. These specimens have significant scientific, museum and educational value.

Customs officers note that both types of amphibians are under threat of extinction. They are protected by international conventions:

Convention on the Conservation of Wildlife and Natural Habitats in Europe;

Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Exporting such animals (living or dead) without a special permit is prohibited - the State Customs Service notes. - the State Customs Service notes.

Customs officers also added that no permits for the export of turtles were provided during customs clearance. Therefore, the Kyiv customs office drew up administrative protocols under Art. 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine and seized the stuffed animals.

Additionally

The green turtle can weigh more than 200 kg and swim thousands of kilometers between feeding and breeding grounds.

The hawksbill turtle has a bizarre pattern on its shell. They are also called hook-nosed turtles due to the upper jaw protruding forward over the lower one, the tooth on it is hook-shaped. The turtle belongs to the category of small sea turtles.

