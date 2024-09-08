A recreation center burned down in Zakarpattia: the cause is being investigated

A recreation center burned down in the Transcarpathian region, no one was injured, the cause is being investigated, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on September 8 at 05:22, a fire broke out on the territory of a recreation center in the village of Solotvyno, Tyachiv district. The fire engulfed four wooden houses on an area of 500 square meters.

At 06:50 the fire was localized, and at 07:34 it was completely extinguished.

No one was injured. Law enforcement officers are investigating the cause of the fire.