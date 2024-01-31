A record number of new electric vehicles were registered in Finland in 2023
Last year, about 29,500 electric vehicles were registered in Finland, which was an absolute record.
For the first time in history, more all-electric cars were registered in Finland last year than plug-in hybrids. UNN writes about with reference to the Yle portal, which cites the Traficom Transport and Communications Agency.
According to Traficom, a record number of electric vehicles were registered in Finland, totaling about 29,500 units.
Last year, more than half of the newly registered passenger cars were plug-in cars.
The average price of an electric car was about 50 thousand euros.
