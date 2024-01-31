A record number of new electric vehicles were registered in Finland in 2023

For the first time in history, more all-electric cars were registered in Finland last year than plug-in hybrids. UNN writes about with reference to the Yle portal, which cites the Traficom Transport and Communications Agency.

Details

According to Traficom, a record number of electric vehicles were registered in Finland, totaling about 29,500 units.

Last year, more than half of the newly registered passenger cars were plug-in cars.

The average price of an electric car was about 50 thousand euros.

