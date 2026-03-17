A quarter of Ukrainian youth are ready to serve in the Defense Forces - survey

24% of Ukrainian youth aged 14-25 are ready to consider serving in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to survey data by the "Rating" sociological group, initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine with the technical and organizational support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the Government of Denmark.

Details

At the same time, more than 70% of the surveyed respondents do not consider such a possibility, and another 5% have not decided.

In the event of a continued war, the participants of the study indicated their readiness to continue engaging in volunteering, assisting the army, or participating in public initiatives. Young people justify their readiness by the conviction that it is impossible to win the war without support, a sense of shared burden, and civic duty. - states the research text.

Additionally

Studies by the "Rating" sociological group, initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine with the technical and organizational support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the Government of Denmark, have been conducted since 2022. They aim to study the impact of the full-scale war on the situation of youth and provide a comprehensive analysis of how young people living in wartime perceive the current situation in their communities, evaluate past events, and form a vision for the future.

These studies cover a wide range of issues, including the emotional well-being of youth aged 14-35, educational and professional prospects, migration intentions, attitudes towards vulnerable groups, and the youth's vision of their own role in the processes of state recovery, strengthening social cohesion, and building an inclusive and just society.

Recall

According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation.