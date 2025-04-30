A bookstore in Russia has been issued a protocol for promoting LGBT through the books of Susan Sontag and Olivia Laing.

In russia, the police drew up a protocol against the "Podpisnye Izdaniya" bookstore for "LGBT propaganda" due to the sale of books by Susan Sontag and Olivia Lang. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

The protocol states that on February 24, 2025, three books were purchased in the store: "Everybody's Body" by Olivia Lang, "About Women" and "Against Interpretation and Other Essays" by Susan Sontag.

According to the conclusion received, the submitted materials contain signs of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, ideas of the LGBT movement banned by the court - said Daria Lebedeva, spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg courts.

She added that representatives of the bookstore "do not agree with the offense" and promised to give explanations in court.

On April 10, law enforcement officers came to the "Subscription Editions" bookstore for inspection. According to the store's employees, they were given a list of 48 books that needed to be removed from the shelves. The list included six books on feminism, including Susan Sontag's "About Women", as well as a collection of essays "7 texts on feminism. Disarming Gender" with activist Daria Serenko among the authors. The prosecutor's office also demanded to remove the books of journalists Valery Panyushkin and Sergei Parkhomenko and the novel "Doctor Garin" by Vladimir Sorokin.

Elton John AIDS Foundation and Justice for Journalists Foundation recognized as undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation due to "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations".