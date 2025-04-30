A bookstore in Russia has been issued a protocol for promoting LGBT through the books of Susan Sontag and Olivia Laing.

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 32947 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 82026 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 113820 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 142409 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 233890 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 111997 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 243998 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171840 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118791 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149079 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

752 mm
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137076 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 27949 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 34643 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 101581 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54091 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54095 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 101584 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137078 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 233890 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 180129 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 25978 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 34646 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 27949 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 81958 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 130508 views
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

A bookstore in Russia has been issued a protocol for promoting LGBT through the books of Susan Sontag and Olivia Laing.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Books allegedly "promoting LGBT" were found in the "Subscription Editions" bookstore in Russia. Among them are works by Susan Sontag and Olivia Laing. The store's administration disagrees with the accusation.

A bookstore in Russia has been issued a protocol for promoting LGBT through the books of Susan Sontag and Olivia Laing.

In russia, the police drew up a protocol against the "Podpisnye Izdaniya" bookstore for "LGBT propaganda" due to the sale of books by Susan Sontag and Olivia Lang. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

The protocol states that on February 24, 2025, three books were purchased in the store: "Everybody's Body" by Olivia Lang, "About Women" and "Against Interpretation and Other Essays" by Susan Sontag.

Belarus and Russia want to unite the lists of "extremists" and "extremist resources"06.02.24, 17:39 • 22244 views

According to the conclusion received, the submitted materials contain signs of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, ideas of the LGBT movement banned by the court - said Daria Lebedeva, spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg courts.

She added that representatives of the bookstore "do not agree with the offense" and promised to give explanations in court.

Historical decision: Constitutional Court of Lithuania allows same-sex couples to register partnerships17.04.25, 20:36 • 10738 views

On April 10, law enforcement officers came to the "Subscription Editions" bookstore for inspection. According to the store's employees, they were given a list of 48 books that needed to be removed from the shelves. The list included six books on feminism, including Susan Sontag's "About Women", as well as a collection of essays "7 texts on feminism. Disarming Gender" with activist Daria Serenko among the authors. The prosecutor's office also demanded to remove the books of journalists Valery Panyushkin and Sergei Parkhomenko and the novel "Doctor Garin" by Vladimir Sorokin.

Let us remind you

Elton John AIDS Foundation and Justice for Journalists Foundation recognized as undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation due to "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations".

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

