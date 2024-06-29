A petition to install protective screens at metro stations in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv residents are asking for protective screens to be installed at subway stations to prevent tragic incidents of passengers being hit by trains due to the increasing number of such incidents that may be caused by the psychological burden of war.
We are writing to ask you to install protective screens at subway stations. This appeal is prompted by an increase in the number of passengers hit by trains, resulting in injuries and deaths,
Details
The author emphasizes that an important aspect is that Ukraine is going through difficult times due to the war, which leads to a significant psychological burden on the population. Some citizens are in a severe psychological state, which, unfortunately, sometimes leads to suicidal intentions. Protective screens can be an important barrier to prevent tragic incidents.
He also draws attention to the fact that a person may be in a serious psychological state or may lose their balance when looking at a train.
The installation of protective screens will help reduce risks for all categories of the public and improve the overall level of safety in subway stations. We hope for your understanding and support in this important issue,
Recall
On June 27-28, two people were hit by a train in the Kyiv subway. Thus, a man aged 30-35 found himself under the first carriage of the train at the Universytet station with his legs trapped.
The very next day, a woman in her 50s fell under a train at the Zoloti Vorota metro station. She could not be saved - the rescuers pulled out her body, which was trapped under the first car of the train.