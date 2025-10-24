The Kremlin assesses the situation with negotiations on Ukraine as a pause that has dragged on for too long. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Peskov, this pause allegedly arose "due to Kyiv's unwillingness to intensify the dialogue."

In addition, he assured that Putin promised a "stunning response" not to the supply of Tomahawk missiles, but to attempts to strike deep into Russia in general.

Not to the supply of "Tomahawk", but to attempts to carry out strikes on the territory of Russia. That's what the president (Putin - ed.) was talking about. It seems to me that the statement is so eloquent and exhaustive that there is nothing to explain here - Peskov summarized.

Putin promised a "stunning response" if Russia is hit by Tomahawk missiles