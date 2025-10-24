$41.900.14
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 24194 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 18896 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 35322 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 18195 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 16029 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 19677 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31228 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29687 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29859 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
A pause that has dragged on too long: the Kremlin assessed the situation with negotiations on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that negotiations on Ukraine are in a prolonged pause due to Kyiv's unwillingness to intensify the dialogue. Peskov also clarified that Putin promised a "stunning response" to attempts to strike Russian territory, not to the supply of Tomahawk missiles.

A pause that has dragged on too long: the Kremlin assessed the situation with negotiations on Ukraine

The Kremlin assesses the situation with negotiations on Ukraine as a pause that has dragged on for too long. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Peskov, this pause allegedly arose "due to Kyiv's unwillingness to intensify the dialogue."

Add

In addition, he assured that Putin promised a "stunning response" not to the supply of Tomahawk missiles, but to attempts to strike deep into Russia in general.

Not to the supply of "Tomahawk", but to attempts to carry out strikes on the territory of Russia. That's what the president (Putin - ed.) was talking about. It seems to me that the statement is so eloquent and exhaustive that there is nothing to explain here 

- Peskov summarized.

Putin promised a "stunning response" if Russia is hit by Tomahawk missiles23.10.25, 19:54 • 4704 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Kyiv